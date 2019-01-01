New York Mets
Pete Alonso among three Mets named to All-Star Game
Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil and Jacob deGrom were the three Mets selected to the All-Star Game.
And we are tied! J.D. Davis goes the other way to plate McNeil!Blogger / Podcaster
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Jeff McNeil with a leadoff single, and he is now the National League's leading hitter by three ten-thousandths of a point. 1. Jeff McNeil, .3460 2. Cody Bellinger, .3457Super Fan
-
Official Team Account
Davis' RBI single scores McNeil. Tied at 1.Beat Writer / Columnist
Mets could have the NL Batting Champ, Home Run King and Jacob deGrom and finish in 4th place this season #LGMBeat Writer / Columnist
Congrats to @JdeGrom19, @Pete_Alonso20 and @JeffMcNeil805 on making the @AllStarGame! Well deserved and look forward to you three representing the @Mets in Cleveland! #LGMOwner / Front Office
