New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Noah Syndergaard returns as Mets host Braves, Sunday at 7:05 p.m.
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 30 Jun
The Mets (37-47, 13.0 GB in NL East) will look to avoid a sweep and end their seven-game skid against the Braves on Sunday at 7:05 p.m. at Citi Field.
Tweets
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
I've got to be honest. I have my (very loud) opinions on here but I don't often tell others how to be fans. But if you're cheering Brodie right now, GM of a 38-47 team who traded away two first round draft picks to win now, you're just sad. I'm sorry.Chants of “Brodie, Brodie, Brodie.” #metsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Four Yankee batters. 24 pitches for Wheeler. "Revamped" Mets' bullpen after 7.53 June ERA is probably gonna be busy.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
A 1-2-3-4 first for Wheeler. A very pleasant good evening everyone.TV / Radio Network
-
RT @MBrownstein89: Cano has a .465 OPS vs. lefties and he’s batting 5th. #Mets https://t.co/3LFHrCa1kTBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Wheeler works around a walk to retire the side unscathed #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets