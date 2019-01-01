New York Mets

Pete Alonso, Jacob deGrom And Jeff McNeil named to NL All-Star team | MLB.com

Major League Baseball tonight announced that infielder Pete Alonso, RHP Jacob deGrom and infielder/outfielder Jeff McNeil were named to the 2019 National League All-Star team. The 90th All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 9 in Cleveland.

