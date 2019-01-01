New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
44662693_thumbnail

This trio to represent Mets at All-Star Game

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 3m

NEW YORK -- When Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil arrived at Citi Field on Sunday, Mets manager Mickey Callaway called both into his office. He congratulated Alonso for becoming the fourth Mets rookie to make the National League All-Star team, and the...

Tweets