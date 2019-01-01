New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets apologize to 2 members of 1969 team for ceremony error
by: AP — Fox Sports 4m
Mets apologize to 2 members of 1969 team for ceremony error
Tweets
-
Well, this is unorthodox.Statement from Knicks president Steve Mills: https://t.co/2GnBHHmvT6Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Fan behind me (loudly): “BRODIE. BROOOOODIE. BRODIE”Blogger / Podcaster
-
Syndergaard walks the first two batters. He's at 87 pitches, and Phil Regan makes the walk to the mound. Looks like he's staying in, though.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Btw, here’s my story trying to Statcast Ron Swoboda in shallow right field: https://t.co/WultlThbEgBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The best and worst of the London Series https://t.co/7bYW0lizqXTV / Radio Network
-
We made a custom @The7LineArmy jersey for @MrMet to rock yesterday to go along with our bobblehead release. Nice to see he’s still rocking it alongside the legend himself @joeyjaws. ⚾️🌭Super Fan
- More Mets Tweets