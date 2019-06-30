New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jacob deGrom has Mets company for this All-Star Game
by: Mollie Walker — New York Post 8m
When Jacob deGrom represented the Mets at the 2015 and 2018 All-Star Games, he flew solo. This year, he finally has some company. The Mets ace will be joined by rookie Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil for
Tweets
-
Not buying the Mets are dead ... PUT IT IN THE BOOKS! Mets 8 Braves 5.TV / Radio Network
-
And a Mets win... what a dayTV / Radio Personality
-
-
The All-Stars shine. #MetsWin! FINAL: #Mets 8 - Atlanta 5 Box: https://t.co/AHb3K36T4LOfficial Team Account
-
Edwin Diaz slams the door with a 99 MPH fastball and the Mets snap their losing skid!TV / Radio Network
-
You have to weigh that certainly. You have to get at least a comparable talent. Also you risk with the way FA is that he accepts the QO in an off season where the thought is there won’t be a TON of financial flexibility. #Mets@PSLToFlushing Genuine question: would Wheeler be more valuable as a QO candidate for the comp pick? Especially if the Mets are gonna consistently draft aggressively, those comp picks are importantMinors
- More Mets Tweets