New York Mets

Newsday
44666181_thumbnail

LIer Frank Valentino begins his Mets dream with Cyclones | Newsday

by: Owen O'Brien owen.o'brien@newsday.com Updated June 30, 2019 9:05 PM Newsday 3m

Frank Valentino isn’t one to tell himself there’s something he can’t do. The West Islip graduate grew up as a self-described “die-hard” Mets fan. And on Sunday, the 24-year-old hard-throwing righthand

Tweets