All-Stars McNeil, Alonso Lead Late Rally As Mets Top Braves

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 13s

Newly named All-Stars Jeff McNeil and Pete Alonso had big hits in a five-run eighth inning that rallied the Mets past the Atlanta Braves 8-5 on Sunday, snapping their seven-game losing streak.

