New York Mets

Metsblog
44668309_thumbnail

Mets Takeaways from 8-5 win over Braves, including eighth-inning rally

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

The Mets' bullpen blew an eighth-inning lead, and the Mets dropped their seventh straight game, falling to the Braves 5-4 on Saturday night.

Tweets