Mets apologize to former players of 1969 team for 'deceased' ceremony error

by: The Associated Press CBC Sports 14m

In the latest embarrassment for the New York Mets, the team has publicly apologized to two living members of its 1969 World Series championship team who were included in a video montage of dead players during the 50th anniversary celebration.

