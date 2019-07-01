New York Mets

New York Post
44669952_thumbnail

What Mets ‘loved’ in Noah Syndergaard’s return

by: Mollie Walker New York Post 33s

Noah Syndergaard took the mound for the first time on Sunday since going on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain June 16. The big right-hander threw 5 ²/₃ innings, allowing seven

Tweets