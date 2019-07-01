New York Mets

nj.com
44566400_thumbnail

MLB trade rumors: How Nationals’ Max Scherzer took himself off the market - nj.com

by: Matt Stypulkoski | mstypulkoski@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer should be a trade candidate at this stage of his career. Instead, he's indispensable.

Tweets