New York Mets

Mets 360
44677140_thumbnail

Mets Minors: Ali Sanchez hits better as he climbs the ladder

by: David Groveman Mets 360 8m

The Mets signed Ali Sanchez almost exactly six years ago. The, then, 16 year old was signed alongside Luis Silva and Yeffry De Aza. Baseball America’s Ben Badler wrote in 2013: Sanchez, 16, i…

Tweets