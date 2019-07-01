New York Mets

nj.com
44679639_thumbnail

N.J.’s Mike Shawaryn loses spot in worn-out Red Sox bullpen following London Series disaster vs. Yankees - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 4m

Carneys Point's Mike Shawaryn joined the Red Sox at the end of May after being called up from Triple-A Pawtucket.

Tweets