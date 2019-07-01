New York Mets

The Mets Police
44680135_thumbnail

London Series: the local POV is that it wasn’t the major success that may be being spun by MLB

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

Wrote this at the airport around 4am your time.  Here’s the POV on the ground from London via The Guardian.  I will do my tae in a separate post that either ran earlier or will run later. A couple of slight worries for the long-term promotion of the...

Tweets