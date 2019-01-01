New York Mets

Mets sorry for having 2 living alums in memorial

by: Jesse Rogers ESPN New York: Mets Blog 5m

The Mets have publicly apologized to former players Jim Gosger and Jesse Hudson for displaying their names and images in error during the "We Remember" segment of a ceremony honoring the 1969 World Series champs.

