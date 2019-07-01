New York Mets

Mack's Mets

PRESS RELEASE - PETE ALONSO, JACOB deGROM AND JEFF McNEIL NAMED TO NL ALL-STAR TEAM

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 45s

PETE ALONSO, JACOB deGROM AND JEFF McNEIL NAMED TO NL ALL-STAR TEAM FLUSHING, N.Y., June 30,   2019 –  Major League Baseball toni...

