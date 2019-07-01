New York Mets
Gil Must Go: Holy cow the Cardinals used FIVE pitchers in under two hours!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1m
Wow I don’t recall seeing a boxscore like this. FIVE PITCHERS? Are you kidding me with this? Even Gil Hodges was able to get through a game using just one guy. At least this wasn’t one of those torturous 2 and half hour games (1:58, nice.) A...
