Bobby Bonilla Day! Mets' never-ending punchline deal strikes again | Here are our 13 favorite jokes, reactions | NJ.com

by: Matt Stypulkoski | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 2h

The Mets gave former player Bobby Bonilla his annual $1.12 million payment on Monday – and the jokes followed, as always.

Tweets