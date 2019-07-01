New York Mets
An interview with Jim Gosger, whom the Mets thought was dead - New York Daily News
by: Dennis Young — NY Daily News 59s
Jim Gosger, who is not dead, understands the Mets' weekend screwup, but wishes the Mets would have given him a World Series ring in 1969.
