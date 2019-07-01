New York Mets

Newsday
44697469_thumbnail

Robin Lehner wanted to stay with Islanders, but he said team walked away

by: Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday Updated July 1, 2019 8:46 PM Newsday 1m

Robin Lehner wanted to make it clear how much he appreciated the chance the Islanders gave him and how special his one season with the team was to him. But during his introductory conference call with

Tweets