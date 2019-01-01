New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Baty Slugs First Professional Homer
by: Mets Daddy — Mets Minors 2m
Mets first round draft pick Brett Baty has gotten off to a hot start. Over his first four games, he was hitting .400/.550/.600. He was doing just about everything at the plate but homer. Today, he
Tweets
-
Pete Alonso >>> Josh BellBlogger / Podcaster
-
Gimme the FTC. Fernando Tatis Content.Fernando is every #Padres pitcher's best friend. #HangAStar 🌟 #FriarFaithful https://t.co/YmdxfSUz6DBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jeff to Brodie after telling Brodie what to do all offseason:your **** up ain’t my **** up! ✔️✔️Blogger / Podcaster
-
Nah.Hey, grownups, it’s time to lose the backpack | Opinion https://t.co/NkWQuI9hh3Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I'll never forget the night in Miami when the Mets played the first game after Jose Fernandez passed. The strength of the Marlins was incredible on the most awful night imaginable to play a game. Sadly, it's something the Angels will experience tomorrow.Giancarlo Stanton just posted this tribute to Tyler Skaggs and his teammates on Instagram https://t.co/vNuncwAYLXTV / Radio Personality
-
New Post: Baty Slugs First Professional Homer https://t.co/zsIjS73pZx #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets