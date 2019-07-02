New York Mets

New York Post
Dominic Smith on Jeff McNeil’s hot dog secret, crushing Yankees and sleep struggles

Mets first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith, in the midst of a breakout season, took a swing at some Q&A on the eve of the Citi Field leg of the Subway Series. Q: What do you remember about your

