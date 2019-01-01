New York Mets

Rojas helping Mets digest data in latest role

by: Nathalie Alonso MLB: Mets 56s

NEW YORK -- As a result of a paperwork glitch that happened more than 60 years ago, you can't tell by his name alone that Mets quality control coach Luis Rojas is carrying on the legacy of one of the Dominican Republic's most distinguished baseball...

