MMN Recap: Ruben Tejada Still Hitting Well for Syracuse
by: Teddy Klein — Mets Minors
Rochester Red Wings 9, Syracuse Mets 7 (40-43) Box Score3B Arismendy Alcantara 2 for 5, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, K .318/.397/.5702B Ruben Tejada 2 for 4, RBI, 2 R, BB, K .333/.422/.500Dan
