Mets Police Morning Laziness – Wags has this game circled on his calendar!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 22s
Today is the big day! Brodie had it circled on his calendar! I have no doubt that Wags, being a man of his word, will be there tonight and have a great time with the t-shirt enthusiasts. Come get us some hot dogs bro. Well not me, I am not going...
Tweets
Mets sign Dominican OF Alexander Ramirez https://t.co/S1PzLw56au https://t.co/UGGMYiT7UrMinors
-
RT @BenBadler: Mets sign Dominican OF Alexander Ramirez https://t.co/S1PzLw56auBlogger / Podcaster
-
On this week’s @unformetable, we meet the unforgettable Mr. Koo. https://t.co/VUzGbyVE2PBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Series Preview: Mets, Yankees Clash in Second Stop of 2019 Subway Series https://t.co/KSGRLOlkBY #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SNYtv: 🎧🚨 New Shea Anything! 🚨 🎧 @DougWilliamsSNY and @martinonyc examine why the talent that the Mets have hasn't translated to more wins: https://t.co/3gXAFCQvQn https://t.co/lAVTv3y8WiBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The life of a die-hard New York Mets fan.I was happy to be home in NY until moments after we landed. The flight attendant welcomed us to NY with a “Let me be the first to say to you, Go Yankees!” Which was fine. But then he followed with “and happy Bobby Bonilla Day!”. Sir, kindly F off.Blogger / Podcaster
