New York Mets

The Mets Police
44698997_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness – Wags has this game circled on his calendar!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 22s

Today is the big day! Brodie had it circled on his calendar! I have no doubt that Wags, being a man of his word, will be there tonight and have a great time with the t-shirt enthusiasts.  Come get us some hot dogs bro.  Well not me, I am not going...

Tweets