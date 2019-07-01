New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Minors Recap: Brett Baty Belts Grand Slam

by: Teddy Klein Mets Merized Online 2m

Rochester Red Wings 9, Syracuse Mets 7 (40-43) Box Score3B Arismendy Alcantara 2 for 5, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, K .318/.397/.5702B Ruben Tejada 2 for 4, RBI, 2 R, BB, K .333/.422/.500Dan

