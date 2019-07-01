New York Mets

Mets Merized
Series Preview: Mets, Yankees Clash in Second Stop of 2019 Subway Series

by: Marshall Field Mets Merized Online 5m

The subway will pull into Citi Field Tuesday and Wednesday as the New York Mets and New York Yankees prepare to face each other in round two of the 2019 Subway Series. The two teams split a double

