New York Mets

Mets Minors
41179473_thumbnail

OF Alexander Ramirez Receives Third Highest IFA Bonus In Mets History

by: Mets Daddy Mets Minors 8m

Today is the first day of the 2019-2020 International Free Agent signing period, and the New York Mets have struck early signing OF Alexander Ramirez from the Dominican Republic to a $2.05 million

Tweets