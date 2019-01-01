New York Mets

Mets to sign CF of future in No. 26 int’l prospect

by: Jesse Sanchez

The Mets are hoping they’ve found their center fielder of the future in this year’s crop of international signings. According to sources, the club has agreed to a $2.1 million deal with teenage outfielder Alexander Ramirez, No. 26 on MLB Pipeline’s...

