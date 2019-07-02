New York Mets

The Mets Police
44702952_thumbnail

Gil Must Go: Ryan vs Carlton? Not the most glamorous matchup

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 8m

Gotta laugh at the announced attendance on this one:  “Not Given.”  And no wonder.  Why would anyone want to see Nolan Ryan start a game against Steve Carlton.   Baseball needs stars, not one OK pitcher vs a Mets bullpen guy making a spot start (becau

Tweets