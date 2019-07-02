New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Gil Must Go: Ryan vs Carlton? Not the most glamorous matchup
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 8m
Gotta laugh at the announced attendance on this one: “Not Given.” And no wonder. Why would anyone want to see Nolan Ryan start a game against Steve Carlton. Baseball needs stars, not one OK pitcher vs a Mets bullpen guy making a spot start (becau
Tweets
-
The @Mets have a catcher with some helium in 2019. Get to know Ali Sanchez in this week's hot sheet: https://t.co/XHuxAyLwP7Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets prospect Brett Baty promoted to next level just five games into pro career https://t.co/KaJEr4quUbTV / Radio Network
-
"Everything Good About the Mets is Luck; How Management Sunk The 2019 Mets" https://t.co/3PNdV80vysBlogger / Podcaster
-
Our tote bags have been moving well. We brought in more orange, and added a blue option. Available now individually, or get one of each as discounted combo. https://t.co/qeCrBE38fiSuper Fan
-
RT @NickFrancona: If someone told you in the offseason that on July 1st: -Pete Alonso is 7th in NL fWAR -Jeff McNeil is an All-Star outfielder -Dom Smith has a 168 wRC+ and 1.5 fWAR -Rotation has been healthy for the most part It would’ve been hard to imagine the Mets in 4th place at 38-47. https://t.co/IOOqGbPvHaBlogger / Podcaster
-
58.0 percent of Pete Alonso’s hits this season have been for extra-bases. That’s 7.0% better than Christian Yelich (51.0%). 12.0% better than Cody Bellinger (46.0%). 9.0% better than Mike Trout (49.0%). Josh Bell is tied with Alonso at 58.0%. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets