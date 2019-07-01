New York Mets
Talkin’ Mets: Grading Brodie Van Wagenen
by: Mike Silva — Mets Merized Online 1m
Today I grade Brodie Van Wagenen at the midway point of the season. Michael Mayer of Metsmerized Online and Mets Minors joins me and gives his assessment of the organization from the minors to maj
The @Mets have a catcher with some helium in 2019. Get to know Ali Sanchez in this week's hot sheet: https://t.co/XHuxAyLwP7Blogger / Podcaster
Mets prospect Brett Baty promoted to next level just five games into pro career https://t.co/KaJEr4quUbTV / Radio Network
"Everything Good About the Mets is Luck; How Management Sunk The 2019 Mets" https://t.co/3PNdV80vysBlogger / Podcaster
Our tote bags have been moving well. We brought in more orange, and added a blue option. Available now individually, or get one of each as discounted combo. https://t.co/qeCrBE38fiSuper Fan
RT @NickFrancona: If someone told you in the offseason that on July 1st: -Pete Alonso is 7th in NL fWAR -Jeff McNeil is an All-Star outfielder -Dom Smith has a 168 wRC+ and 1.5 fWAR -Rotation has been healthy for the most part It would’ve been hard to imagine the Mets in 4th place at 38-47. https://t.co/IOOqGbPvHaBlogger / Podcaster
58.0 percent of Pete Alonso’s hits this season have been for extra-bases. That’s 7.0% better than Christian Yelich (51.0%). 12.0% better than Cody Bellinger (46.0%). 9.0% better than Mike Trout (49.0%). Josh Bell is tied with Alonso at 58.0%. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
