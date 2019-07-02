New York Mets

Newsday
44714068_thumbnail

John Sterling's streak of calling Yankees games to end this weekend | Newsday

by: Nick Klopsis nicholas.klopsis@newsday.com @nickklopsis July 2, 2019 11:44 AM Newsday 1m

John Sterling's 30-year streak of calling Yankees games on the radio is coming to an end. “What I’m going to do is take the four games against Tampa off and then there’s the All-Star break,” Sterling

