Mets prospect Brett Baty promoted to next level just five games into pro career

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog

The Mets officially introduced Baty over the weekend at Citi Field. As a 19-year-old senior, Baty could move a bit quicker than some of the younger high school prospects drafted, but it will still be a while before he reaches Citi Field.

