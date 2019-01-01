New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
44708741_thumbnail

Mets activate Familia from injured list

by: N/A MLB: Mets 1m

The Mets activated relievers Jeurys Familia and Luis Avilan from the injured list and recalled infielder Luis Guillorme from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday. Familia, who has battled right shoulder issues this season, had been on the IL since June 18...

Tweets