New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets activate Jeurys Familia, Justin Wilson from IL, make flurry of additional roster moves
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 8m
The Mets made a flurry of roster moves before Tuesday night's game against the Yankees, swapping three new relievers in while sending four relievers to Triple-A Syracuse and adding an additional bench player.
Tweets
-
The #USWNT is heading to its third straight Women's World Cup final after defeating England https://t.co/7NT8tjZGwG #USAvENG #WomensWorldCup2019Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Soccerwriter: FT: USA 2, England 1 #USAvENG #USWNT #FIFAWWC #FIFAWWC2019 #France2019Blogger / Podcaster
-
Super Fan
-
World 👏 Cup 👏 Final 👏 bound https://t.co/GWGzxSugwMBlogger / Podcaster
-
NAEHER DO WELL! Easy headline.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Martinez received a bonus of $335K according to @antoniopuesan.Here are three of the newest #Mets: Junior Tilien, Alexander Ramirez, and Yeral Martinez (l to r). https://t.co/eorbaobAmHBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets