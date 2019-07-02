New York Mets

Mets make all kinds of roster moves including guys you forgot were Mets!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Prior to tonight’s game, the Mets reinstated LHP Luis Avilán, LHP Justin Wilson and RHP Jeurys Familia from the 10-Day IL… Additionally, INF Luis Guillorme has been recalled from Triple-A Syracuse…Avilán had been on the 10-Day IL since May 4 with...

