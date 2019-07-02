New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets want you to buy ugly Subway Series Merch

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 14m

Hey remember that nondescript two game series between one team in first place and one team on a respirator?   Well remember your experience with this! Good use of the Yankees road-font, or close enough, on this “Mets” shirt. (Just let Darren run...

