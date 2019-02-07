New York Mets

nj.com
44712165_thumbnail

New York Yankees vs. New York Mets FREE LIVE STREAM (7/2/19): Watch Subway Series baseball online | TV, channel, time, line - nj.com

by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 12m

The New York Yankees, led by outfielder Aaron Judge, meet the New York Mets, led by first baseman Pete Alonso, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Citi Field in Queens, New York.

Tweets