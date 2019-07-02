New York Mets
Subway Series: Yankees vs. Mets | Newsday
by: Updated July 2, 2019 8:25 PM — Newsday 7m
The Mets host the Yankees in the Subway Series at Citi Field on Tuesday, July 2 and Wednesday, July 3. ...
Hicks landed hard on that Davis game-tying double to CF. Really sold out for it and came pretty close on a turbulent diving attempt. #Mets and #Yankees tied at 2.Beat Writer / Columnist
JD Davis somehow laid off enough of those elite Ottovino sliders and waited him out before AO finally hung one. ImpressiveBeat Writer / Columnist
Another blown save at Citi Field, and this time the Mets are on the right end of it. J.D. Davis, who homered earlier, doubled to center to score Pete Alonso from first base. Aaron Hicks dove for and missed the ball. Alonso scored easily. Mets 2, Yankees 2, bottom 8Beat Writer / Columnist
Davis double. Alonso scored. Tie game. Still 0 out in the 8th.TV / Radio Network
J.D. Davis was a really good acquisition by the Mets.Blogger / Podcaster
Davis doubles! It’s 2-2!!Blogger / Podcaster
