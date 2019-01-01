New York Mets
Matz moving to overhauled Mets bullpen for now
by: Jeff Passan — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 2m
Steven Matz is moving to the bullpen for now as the Mets again overhaul a major problem area with a flurry of roster moves.
Tweets
Hicks landed hard on that Davis game-tying double to CF. Really sold out for it and came pretty close on a turbulent diving attempt. #Mets and #Yankees tied at 2.Beat Writer / Columnist
JD Davis somehow laid off enough of those elite Ottovino sliders and waited him out before AO finally hung one. ImpressiveBeat Writer / Columnist
Another blown save at Citi Field, and this time the Mets are on the right end of it. J.D. Davis, who homered earlier, doubled to center to score Pete Alonso from first base. Aaron Hicks dove for and missed the ball. Alonso scored easily. Mets 2, Yankees 2, bottom 8Beat Writer / Columnist
Davis double. Alonso scored. Tie game. Still 0 out in the 8th.TV / Radio Network
J.D. Davis was a really good acquisition by the Mets.Blogger / Podcaster
Davis doubles! It’s 2-2!!Blogger / Podcaster
