New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Dilson Herrera Opts Out of Deal With Mets
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 3m
As per Jon Heyman of MLB Network, New York Mets minor-league infielder, Dilson Herrera, has opted out of his contract with the team, making him a free agent.Herrera, 25, signed a minor-leagu
Tweets
-
Hicks landed hard on that Davis game-tying double to CF. Really sold out for it and came pretty close on a turbulent diving attempt. #Mets and #Yankees tied at 2.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
JD Davis somehow laid off enough of those elite Ottovino sliders and waited him out before AO finally hung one. ImpressiveBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Another blown save at Citi Field, and this time the Mets are on the right end of it. J.D. Davis, who homered earlier, doubled to center to score Pete Alonso from first base. Aaron Hicks dove for and missed the ball. Alonso scored easily. Mets 2, Yankees 2, bottom 8Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Davis double. Alonso scored. Tie game. Still 0 out in the 8th.TV / Radio Network
-
J.D. Davis was a really good acquisition by the Mets.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Davis doubles! It’s 2-2!!Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets