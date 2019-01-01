New York Mets

Mets' Noah Syndergaard has reportedly asked for Tomas Nido to be his personal catcher

It appears that another Mets starting pitcher has chosen Tomas Nido to be his personal catcher.

    David Lennon @DPLennon 1m
    Hicks landed hard on that Davis game-tying double to CF. Really sold out for it and came pretty close on a turbulent diving attempt. #Mets and #Yankees tied at 2.
    Andy Martino @martinonyc 1m
    JD Davis somehow laid off enough of those elite Ottovino sliders and waited him out before AO finally hung one. Impressive
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 2m
    Another blown save at Citi Field, and this time the Mets are on the right end of it. J.D. Davis, who homered earlier, doubled to center to score Pete Alonso from first base. Aaron Hicks dove for and missed the ball. Alonso scored easily. Mets 2, Yankees 2, bottom 8
    Mets Booth @MetsBooth 2m
    Davis double. Alonso scored. Tie game. Still 0 out in the 8th.
    Rich MacLeod @richmacleod 2m
    J.D. Davis was a really good acquisition by the Mets.
    GENY Mets Report @genymets 2m
    Davis doubles! It’s 2-2!!
