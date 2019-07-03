New York Mets

Daily News
44716724_thumbnail

Brodie Van Wagenen has a surprisingly positive night out in the stands with Mets’ Seven Line Army - New York Daily News

by: James O’Connell NY Daily News 2m

The Mets General Manager watched the first game of the Subway Series in center field surrounded by the die-hard fan group. Van Wagenen honored the commitment he made to the group back in February.

Tweets