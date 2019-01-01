New York Mets
Clutch hits from JD Davis and Michael Conforto spark Mets' comeback win over Yankees
When the Mets needed it most, JD Davis and Michael Conforto came up with a pair of huge hits in the Mets' 4-2 comeback win over the Yankees.
Sometimes, the mouse eats the hawk https://t.co/lffiWy920jBlogger / Podcaster
Hope those who bemoan Trout's lack of star personality got to see his tearful, heartfelt comments about Tyler Skaggs after Angels' game tonight. He's all substance, which should only enhance his superstar status.Beat Writer / Columnist
According to my nightlight, Mets win.Beat Writer / Columnist
SUBWAY STUNNER: J.D. Davis leads the Mets offense in a comeback victory over the Yankees at Citi, thus taking a 2-1 lead in the season series. #LGM 🍎FULL STORY: https://t.co/Voih37yxhVBlogger / Podcaster
Zack Wheeler and the Mets have been through a lot together. On what appears to be the end of an era. “I’m not just saying that because it’s the right thing to say. I’ve got history here. I love the team.” https://t.co/qGu9ozYHUGBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @NewsdaySports: Slumping Michael Conforto lashed a go-ahead, two-run double off Zack Britton as the #Mets rallied with three in the eighth to beat the #Yankees https://t.co/jV8wtJYZqx via @AnthonyRieber https://t.co/QE2a2OaL7oBeat Writer / Columnist
