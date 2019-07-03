New York Mets

Elite Sports NY
44717755_thumbnail

Roles reversed: New York Mets, J.D. Davis top Yankees in Queens (Highlights)

by: Geoff Magliocchetti Elite Sports NY 2m

A bullpen blew a lead and late-game heroics led to a win, but the New York Mets were on the right side this time, topping their NYC rivals.

Tweets