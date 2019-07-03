New York Mets

CBS Sports
44724729_thumbnail

MLB Prospect Watch: Checking in on Wander Franco, MacKenzie Gore, and every team's top prospect - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson @r_j_anderson Jul 3, 2019 at 10:18 am ET • 4 min read CBS Sports 31s

The season is more than halfway over now, meaning it's a good time to check in on everyone's progress

Tweets