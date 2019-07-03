New York Mets

The Mets Police
Gil Must Go: a 4 hour game? Baseball is broken

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

Holy cow.  FOUR hours and 11 minutes to play 14 innings.  Awful. Of course we would have been out in two plus if Ron Taylor hadn’t blown Koosman’s win.  If Jerry had Tom Seaver’s luck he’d be on his way to 30 wins. I really don’t know Jerry doesn’t...

