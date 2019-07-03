New York Mets
Young Power Will Be On Center Stage At 2019 Home Run Derby
by: Quinn Allen — Baseball Essential 18m
As All-Star week quickly approaches, six of the eight T-Mobile Home Run Derby participants have been announced by Major League baseball, with two more set to be named Wednesday evening on ESPN. So far, we have Carlos Santana, Christian Yelich, Josh...
I have done a really really good job of filtering out the bad side of Mets Twitter. I don’t even see these things.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @FinleyCFS: Was very cool of @GMBVW to stick to his word and sit with @The7Line The @Mets are in the position they are for a ton of different reasons. Brodie could have easily backed out of this, he didn’t and jumped right into the chants like a vet https://t.co/pI8NA99CMRSuper Fan
RT @CoreyBrockMLB: Three days before the ‘18 draft, the Mariners brought in Jarred Kelenic for a workout. What he did blew them away. On the day the Mariners fell in love with Kelenic. https://t.co/mPMCVxvjJqBlogger / Podcaster
RT @PitchingNinja: Charlie Morton, Filthy 78mph Curveball gets Mancini to bail... And then Serial Killer/Home Plate Umpire John "the Ripper" Tumpane stabs him in the nuts. 🔪🥜🥜 Tough night. https://t.co/DaFG0DEBANBlogger / Podcaster
We've missed you, Ron! @RonDarlingJr joined @MadDogUnleashed on #HighHeat to discuss his return to the booth, the 2019 Mets and more.TV / Radio Network
In exactly 300 plate appearances this season, Jeff McNeil has 95 hits. The last time a player recorded at least 95 first half hits in 300 or less PA was Nomar Garciaparra in 2000 (98 hits, 286 PA). #Mets @Mets @MetsMerized @JeffMcNeil805 #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
