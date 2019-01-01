New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
42094213_thumbnail

Alvarez, Alonso are top rookies for June

by: Thomas Harrigan MLB: Mets 7m

Less than a month into his Major League career, Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez is already receiving accolades, while Mets first baseman Pete Alonso continues to turn heads in his first MLB campaign. Alvarez was named the American League Rookie of...

Tweets